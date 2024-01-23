Whale Cancels Authorization After Losing $4.2 Million in Phishing Attack

According to Foresight News, the whale who lost approximately $4.2 million in a phishing attack yesterday has canceled the related authorization. The attacker pushed the whale's aEthWETH address in Aave close to the liquidation line and transferred the excess aEthWETH. The attacker carried out a total of eight liquidations and seven transfers, making a profit of over $4.7 million. Previously, Foresight News reported that, according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a certain address suffered a loss of about $4.2 million in aEthWETH and aEthUNI tokens due to multiple ERC20 permission signatures signed by the phishing attack victim.

