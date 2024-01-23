copy link
Hong Kong Fund Partners With Yibo Finance To Explore Bitcoin Spot ETF
2024-01-23 16:19
According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong-based Hui Li Fund has signed a memorandum of understanding with Yibo Finance to develop innovative investment solutions combining virtual assets and traditional investment tools for retail and institutional investors. As the first step in their collaboration, the two companies will jointly explore the launch of a Bitcoin spot ETF in Hong Kong.
