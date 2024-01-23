copy link
HyperPay Partners with Decentralized Perpetual Contract Equation on Arbitrum
Binance News
2024-01-23 16:18
According to Foresight News, digital currency wallet HyperPay has announced a partnership with Equation, a decentralized perpetual contract on the Arbitrum network. This collaboration aims to enhance the services provided by both platforms and expand their reach in the cryptocurrency market.
