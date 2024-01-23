Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Endless Clouds Partners with Immutable to Launch Treeverse and Capsule Heroes on zkEVM Blockchain

Binance News
2024-01-23 16:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, game studio Endless Clouds is collaborating with Immutable to release two upcoming games, Treeverse and Capsule Heroes, on Immutable's zkEVM blockchain. The games will offer alpha and beta early access launches and support the Immutable Passport, a single sign-on crypto wallet. Immutable zkEVM is an Ethereum scaling network based on Polygon's zkEVM technology. Endless Clouds founder, Loopify, stated that Immutable met their criteria for security, low fees, scalability, and more. The partnership will involve Endless Clouds providing the app while Immutable offers the infrastructure. Treeverse is described as an immersive MMORPG, and Capsule Heroes is a player-versus-player brawler-style game. Both games will emphasize player ownership through in-game NFT assets, and the studio plans to introduce its own token in the future. Immutable President and co-founder Robbie Ferguson expressed excitement for the collaboration, stating that it signals a promising future for the two titles and the overall games industry as the blockchain vertical continues to mature. Endless Clouds has raised funds at a $25 million valuation in 2021 and additional funding in December 2023. The studio has also seen nearly $100 million in trading volume for its existing NFT collections.
View full text