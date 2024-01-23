Endless Clouds Partners with Immutable to Launch Treeverse and Capsule Heroes on zkEVM Blockchain

According to Decrypt, game studio Endless Clouds is collaborating with Immutable to release two upcoming games, Treeverse and Capsule Heroes, on Immutable's zkEVM blockchain. The games will offer alpha and beta early access launches and support the Immutable Passport, a single sign-on crypto wallet. Immutable zkEVM is an Ethereum scaling network based on Polygon's zkEVM technology. Endless Clouds founder, Loopify, stated that Immutable met their criteria for security, low fees, scalability, and more. The partnership will involve Endless Clouds providing the app while Immutable offers the infrastructure. Treeverse is described as an immersive MMORPG, and Capsule Heroes is a player-versus-player brawler-style game. Both games will emphasize player ownership through in-game NFT assets, and the studio plans to introduce its own token in the future. Immutable President and co-founder Robbie Ferguson expressed excitement for the collaboration, stating that it signals a promising future for the two titles and the overall games industry as the blockchain vertical continues to mature. Endless Clouds has raised funds at a $25 million valuation in 2021 and additional funding in December 2023. The studio has also seen nearly $100 million in trading volume for its existing NFT collections.

