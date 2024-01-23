copy link
create picture
more
Celsius Network Unlocks 202,090 ETH Worth $446 Million
Binance News
2024-01-23 15:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Celsius Network has recently unlocked 202,090 ETH, equivalent to approximately $446 million. The tokens were transferred to an address starting with 0xDb3. As of now, the tokens have not been moved or sold further.
View full text