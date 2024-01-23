Mysten Labs Partners with Alibaba Cloud to Launch New Services for Move Developers on Sui

According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs, the developer of Sui, is partnering with Alibaba Cloud to launch a series of new services to support Move developers on the Sui platform. These products include an AI-supported development environment, cross-university educational programming, community activities, and translations of Move documentation into Mandarin and Korean. The collaboration aims to provide developers with the necessary tools and resources to create innovative applications on the Sui platform. By offering a comprehensive suite of services, Mysten Labs and Alibaba Cloud hope to foster a thriving ecosystem for Move developers and contribute to the growth of the Sui platform. This partnership marks a significant step forward for both Mysten Labs and Alibaba Cloud, as they work together to support the development of cutting-edge applications and technologies on the Sui platform.

