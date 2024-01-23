copy link
L2 Network Mode Receives $5.3 Million Grant From Optimism Foundation
Binance News
2024-01-23 15:19
According to Foresight News, L2 network Mode will receive a grant of 2 million OP tokens, worth approximately $5.3 million, from the Optimism Foundation to support user growth incentives. Mode plans to donate a portion of sequencer revenue to the Optimism Collective and join the Law of Chains. Additionally, Mode will continue to develop open-source tools for the superchain ecosystem, focusing on introducing native yield, smart vaults, and on-chain artificial intelligence agents to the network, and allocating resources to public products. Furthermore, Mode plans to launch its mainnet by the end of January.
