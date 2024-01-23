EDX Markets Completes Series B Funding Led by Pantera Capital and Sequoia Capital

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency exchange EDX Markets, backed by Citadel Securities and Fidelity Digital Assets, has completed its Series B funding round. The round was led by new investor Pantera Capital and existing investor Sequoia Capital. CEO Jamil Nazarali stated that the funds will be used to develop new technologies and expand EDX's influence in foreign markets, but declined to disclose the specific size of the Series B funding.

