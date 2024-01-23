Bagel Network Raises $3.1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Round Led by CoinFund

According to Foresight News, Bagel Network has raised $3.1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by CoinFund. Other participants in the round include Protocol Labs, Borderless Capital, Maven11 Capital, Graph Paper Capital, and Breed VC. Bagel Network aims to address data monopolies by creating a marketplace that allows data scientists and AI engineers to exchange and authorize verifiable datasets in a cost-effective and privacy-preserving manner. The project seeks to develop a decentralized data platform to support machine learning (ML) models. The funds will be used to enhance Bagel Network's operations, expand its current five-person team, continue research and development efforts, and further grow its data ecosystem.

