Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ingonyama Raises $21 Million for Zero-Knowledge Proof Acceleration and Semiconductor Development

Binance News
2024-01-23 14:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, Israel-based zero-knowledge technology startup Ingonyama has raised $21 million in seed funding. The company aims to create open-source libraries for zk proof acceleration and develop zk-focused semiconductors in the long term. The funding round was led by Geometry, Walen Catalyst Ventures, and IOSG Ventures, with participation from Samsung Next and the companies behind ZCash, Arbitrum, and Filecoin, among others. Zero-knowledge proofs are cryptographic tools that allow a statement to be proven true without revealing the contents of the statement itself. They are commonly used in crypto for verifying transactions on blockchain-scaling rollups. Ingonyama currently offers two open-source libraries for zk acceleration: ICICLE, which helps developers build zero-knowledge products on GPUs, and BLAZE, a similar service for a class of semiconductors called FPGAs. The startup's main source of revenue comes from clients using its open-source libraries, who pay Ingonyama to ensure their zk infrastructure is properly maintained. Ingonyama founder Omer Shlomovits believes that onboarding users to zk hardware will be easier once a larger number of developers are using the same software. The company plans to focus on software development before moving on to hardware and chip design. Shlomovits also mentioned that Ingonyama is hoping to release some intellectual property related to zero-knowledge hardware in the coming months. Zero-knowledge proofs are a popular concept in crypto, and Ingonyama joins a growing list of firms that have raised funds to develop zk technology. Investors Starkware, Matter Labs, Scroll, and Polygon are all working on ZKEVMs that batch transactions to take up less blockspace on Ethereum. Ingonyama aims to position itself as a central player in the zk technology space by offering zk containers that make it easier for developers to build out zk projects.
View full text