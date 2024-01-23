copy link
Fidelity's FBTC Bitcoin ETF Receives 3,957 BTC Transfer Worth $153 Million
2024-01-23 14:02
According to Foresight News, Twitter user @ai_9684xtpa reported that 3,957 BTC, worth $153 million, were transferred to Fidelity's FBTC Bitcoin ETF address just two minutes ago. With this latest addition, Fidelity now holds a total of 33,800 BTC, valued at $1.32 billion.
