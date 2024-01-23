copy link
Celsius Network Issues Security Reminder to Users
2024-01-23 13:49
According to Foresight News, Celsius Network has officially released a security reminder for its users. The company emphasizes that it will never call, send emails, or text messages asking users to share their passwords or verification codes. If users believe they have received a suspicious message, they can report it to the relevant email address.
