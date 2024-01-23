Clearpool Announces 2024 Roadmap for DeFi Lending Protocol

According to Foresight News, Clearpool, a DeFi lending protocol, has announced its roadmap for 2024. The key points are as follows: In the first quarter, the focus will be on Credit Vaults, support for new chains, Fintech Borrowers, a new multi-chain UI/UX, and Term Pools. The second quarter will see the introduction of a new CPOOL staking model and protocol governance, more types of borrowers and credit products, and detailed credit reports. The third quarter will bring collateralized loans, multi-chain growth, and support for new assets. Finally, the fourth quarter will see the launch of Clearpool Prime V2 and Exchange Traded Pools (ETP) products.

