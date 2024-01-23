Cardano's ADA Leads in Development Activity, Outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum

According to CryptoPotato, market intelligence platform Santiment has ranked Cardano's ADA as the top cryptocurrency by development activity in the last 30 days. Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) followed in second and third place, respectively, while Ethereum (ETH) was placed tenth. Notably, Bitcoin (BTC) did not find a spot on the list. This marks the second time ADA has surpassed leading cryptocurrencies in this metric, as it also achieved this feat in November. Cardano has also made progress in the non-fungible token (NFT) niche, with NFT sales volume soaring above $165,000 for the last 24 hours, an almost 40% increase on a daily scale. In comparison, Ethereum's NFT sales volume comprised over $14 million for the past day, representing a 9% jump. However, despite these achievements, ADA's price has experienced a significant decline recently, dropping by nearly 15% on a weekly basis, according to CoinGecko's data. This collapse coincides with the overall bearish condition of the market, with BTC down 9% in a week, ETH plunging by 12%, and SOL crashing by more than 16%. Despite the negative trends, numerous experts remain optimistic that 2024 would be highly beneficial for ADA, with some envisioning new all-time high levels.

