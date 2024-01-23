Decentralized Data Marketplace Masa Network Raises $5.4M in Seed Funding

According to Foresight News, decentralized data marketplace developer Masa Network has completed a $5.4 million seed funding round led by Anagram, with participation from Avalanche Blizzard Fund, Digital Currency Group, GoldenTree, Inception Capital (formerly OP Crypto), Unshackled Ventures, and PEER VC. Masa aims to create a data platform that allows users to provide their personal data and receive compensation in the form of Masa's native tokens. Developers will be able to access this data to train artificial intelligence models and create applications while protecting user privacy. Since its launch in August 2022, Masa has connected over one million wallets, licensed over 15 million data points, and has more than 23,000 testnet node operators.

