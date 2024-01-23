Rabby Wallet Launches Point System and Grants Initial Points to EVM Addresses

According to Foresight News, Rabby Wallet has announced the launch of its point system and the distribution of initial points to every Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) address. Users are required to update their wallets to the latest version, v0.92.48, to access this new feature. The introduction of the point system aims to enhance user experience and engagement within the Rabby Wallet ecosystem. By granting initial points to EVM addresses, the wallet provider seeks to encourage users to participate in the platform's various activities and services. The update to version v0.92.48 is essential for users to take advantage of the newly implemented point system and enjoy its benefits.

