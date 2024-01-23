copy link
create picture
more
Token Unlocks Scheduled for DYDX, YGG, ACA, and AGIX
Binance News
2024-01-23 12:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Token Unlocks reveals that between January 23 and January 28, tokens DYDX, YGG, ACA, and AGIX will undergo a one-time unlocking event. Specifically, dYdX token DYDX will unlock 575,000 tokens (approximately $1.62 million) on January 23 at 23:00, accounting for 0.18% of the circulating supply. Acala token ACA will unlock 4.66 million tokens (approximately $438,000) on January 25 at 8:00, representing 0.53% of the circulating supply. Yield Guild Games token YGG will unlock 16.69 million tokens (approximately $8.75 million) on January 27 at 22:00, accounting for 5.94% of the circulating supply. Lastly, SingularityNET token AGIX will unlock 9.11 million tokens (approximately $2.54 million) on January 28 at 8:00, representing 0.73% of the circulating supply.
View full text