copy link
create picture
more
Manta Pacific TVL Surpasses $1.5 Billion, Gains 87.41% in 7 Days
Binance News
2024-01-23 12:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Manta Pacific's total value locked (TVL) has surpassed $1.5 billion, currently standing at $1.54 billion. The TVL has experienced a 7-day increase of 87.41%, accounting for 7.17% of the Ethereum Layer2 market.
View full text