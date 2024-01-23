Solana-Based Marginfi to Launch Decentralized Stablecoin YBX in Early 2024

According to Foresight News, Solana-based lending platform Marginfi has announced on Twitter that it will launch its decentralized stablecoin YBX in early 2024. YBX will offer approximately 8% staking rewards on Solana, MEV capture using Jito's MEV client LST, and lending returns within Marginfi. The introduction of YBX aims to provide users with a stable and secure option for earning passive income through staking, MEV capture, and lending within the Marginfi ecosystem. This development is expected to further strengthen the Solana network and its growing ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

