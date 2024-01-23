copy link
Range Protocol to Become On-Chain Market Maker for WEBMI Token
Binance News
2024-01-23 12:56
According to Foresight News, Range Protocol has announced that it will become the on-chain market maker for the WEBMI token. The WEBMI token has currently been oversubscribed by more than 100 times. Webmi uses smart contracts to build game ID protocols, verify user assets, and provide users with on-chain certificates.
