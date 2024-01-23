copy link
SatoshiVM Addresses Similarities Between Its Whitepaper Images And Scroll Protocol
Binance News
2024-01-23 12:55
According to Foresight News, SatoshiVM recently responded to concerns raised by users regarding similarities between images in its whitepaper and the Scroll Protocol. The company acknowledged that its architecture diagrams were indeed inspired by Scroll, but emphasized that the implementation logic is different and follows the logic outlined in SatoshiVM's yellow paper.
