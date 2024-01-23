Webmi Completes First Round Subscription, Raises Over $45 Million

According to Foresight News, the on-chain gaming ID system project, Webmi, has successfully completed its first round of subscription. The project attracted over 2,074 subscribers and raised more than $45 million, exceeding its target by 191 times. In addition, Webmi has commenced trading at 12:00. The fair launch of Webmi was supported by Manta Network, iZUMi Finance, StakeStone, LayerBank, Bella Protocol, Range Protocol, and other Manta ecosystem projects.

