Webmi Completes First Round Subscription, Raises Over $45 Million
Binance News
2024-01-23 12:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the on-chain gaming ID system project, Webmi, has successfully completed its first round of subscription. The project attracted over 2,074 subscribers and raised more than $45 million, exceeding its target by 191 times. In addition, Webmi has commenced trading at 12:00. The fair launch of Webmi was supported by Manta Network, iZUMi Finance, StakeStone, LayerBank, Bella Protocol, Range Protocol, and other Manta ecosystem projects.
