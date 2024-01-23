copy link
create picture
more
Shell Protocol Completes Token Interface Testing And Prepares For Launch
Binance News
2024-01-23 12:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Shell Protocol has announced the completion of SHELL token interface testing, with all systems now ready for launch. Previously, Shell Protocol stated that SHELL tokens would be internally minted in mid-December, followed by a 3 to 4-week testing and validation period for token locking and DAO systems. The public release is scheduled for mid-January 2024.
View full text