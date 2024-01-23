Darewise, Animoca Brands Japan, and Honda Collaborate on Web3 Vehicle Game 'Life Beyond'

According to Foresight News, Darewise, Animoca Brands Japan, and Honda are partnering to develop a Web3 vehicle game called 'Life Beyond', with plans to introduce traffic and vehicle gameplay. Darewise and Honda will collaborate on building game mechanics and assets, as well as activities and instructions based on Honda cars. In a previous report, Foresight News revealed that Darewise Entertainment, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, had completed a $3.5 million private funding round, with participation from Gamefi Ventures, London Real Ventures, Citizen Capital, Blocore, Animoca Ventures, and Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands.

