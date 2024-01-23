copy link
Sui Mainnet Upgrades to V1.16.2 and Protocol to Version 33
Binance News
2024-01-23 12:51
According to Foresight News, the Sui mainnet has been upgraded to version V1.16.2, and the Sui protocol has been updated to version 33. The new version includes fixes for response formats in the Sui command-line interface and the activation of shared object deletion functionality on the testnet.
