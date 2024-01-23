Uranium Finance Attacker Moves 2.5 Million BUSD from BNB Chain to Ethereum via Li.fi

According to Foresight News, the attacker behind the Uranium Finance hack has moved 2.5 million BUSD from the BNB Chain to Ethereum using Li.fi. The attacker's Ethereum address has received 812 ETH and approximately $500,000 worth of stablecoins. Uranium Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, suffered a security breach in which the attacker exploited vulnerabilities in the platform's smart contracts. The attacker has been actively moving the stolen funds to various blockchain networks in an attempt to cover their tracks. The use of Li.fi, a cross-chain liquidity protocol, allowed the attacker to transfer the stolen BUSD from the BNB Chain to Ethereum. This move further complicates the tracking and recovery of the stolen funds, as it involves multiple blockchain networks and assets.

View full text