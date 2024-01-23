Bitcoin Ecosystem Support Program 'N21' Launched by Stacks Co-Founder

According to Foresight News, Stacks co-founder Mitchell has announced the official launch of the Bitcoin ecosystem support program 'N21' to assist developers and startups in the Bitcoin ecosystem. The program aims to help teams prepare for the Nakamoto launch. It offers support without equity, fees, or regular meetings, and is customized according to the needs of the participants. N21 will provide technical guidance, financial assistance, and market growth support. The application deadline for the program is February 12th.

