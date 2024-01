Injective Launches Gas Compression Feature, Reducing Transaction Costs

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, public blockchain Injective has announced the launch of a gas compression feature, reducing the cost of each transaction on the platform to 0.00001 INJ, equivalent to $0.0003. The change in gas prices has been applied to all tools and products, ensuring a seamless transition for users.