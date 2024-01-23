copy link
Injective Launches Gas Compression Feature, Reducing Transaction Costs
2024-01-23 12:49
According to Foresight News, public blockchain Injective has announced the launch of a gas compression feature, reducing the cost of each transaction on the platform to 0.00001 INJ, equivalent to $0.0003. The change in gas prices has been applied to all tools and products, ensuring a seamless transition for users.
