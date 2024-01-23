DeGate Launches Grid Trading Incentive Event Focusing on ETH/USDC Pair

According to Foresight News, DeGate, an order book DEX based on ZK Rollup on Ethereum, has launched a grid trading incentive event focusing on the ETH/USDC trading pair. The recommended strategy for the event offers at least a 100% annualized return rate, and participants can also join an additional $21,000 USDC prize pool. The event is primarily aimed at grid trading beginners, allowing them to easily copy grid strategies and participate in the event.

