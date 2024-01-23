copy link
create picture
more
DeGate Launches Grid Trading Incentive Event Focusing on ETH/USDC Pair
Binance News
2024-01-23 12:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DeGate, an order book DEX based on ZK Rollup on Ethereum, has launched a grid trading incentive event focusing on the ETH/USDC trading pair. The recommended strategy for the event offers at least a 100% annualized return rate, and participants can also join an additional $21,000 USDC prize pool. The event is primarily aimed at grid trading beginners, allowing them to easily copy grid strategies and participate in the event.
View full text