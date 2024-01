Concentric Finance Platform Suffers Security Breach With Estimated $1.6 Million Loss

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Concentric Finance platform, built on the Camelot v3 protocol, has experienced a security breach. The initial assessment estimates a loss of $1.6 million due to the attack. The vulnerability in the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol was detected by CertiK Alert.