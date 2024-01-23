copy link
Concentric Finance Platform Suffers Security Breach With Estimated $1.6 Million Loss
2024-01-23 12:48
According to Foresight News, the Concentric Finance platform, built on the Camelot v3 protocol, has experienced a security breach. The initial assessment estimates a loss of $1.6 million due to the attack. The vulnerability in the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol was detected by CertiK Alert.
