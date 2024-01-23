copy link
BIS Innovation Hub Continues CBDC Privacy Testing and Launches Blockchain-Based Tokenization Project
2024-01-23 12:37
According to Foresight News, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub will proceed with the second phase of central bank digital currency (CBDC) privacy testing and launch the blockchain-based tokenization project Promissa in 2024. Promissa aims to build a proof of concept (PoC) for a digitalized transferable bills platform. Transferable bills are traditional debt or financial instruments that legally stipulate one party's obligation to pay a specified amount to another party at a specific time. The Bank for International Settlements hopes to complete the PoC by early 2025.
