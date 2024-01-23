BIS Innovation Hub Continues CBDC Privacy Testing and Launches Blockchain-Based Tokenization Project

According to Foresight News, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub will proceed with the second phase of central bank digital currency (CBDC) privacy testing and launch the blockchain-based tokenization project Promissa in 2024. Promissa aims to build a proof of concept (PoC) for a digitalized transferable bills platform. Transferable bills are traditional debt or financial instruments that legally stipulate one party's obligation to pay a specified amount to another party at a specific time. The Bank for International Settlements hopes to complete the PoC by early 2025.

