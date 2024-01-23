Avalanche Foundation Announces New Rules for Purchasing Meme Tokens

According to Foresight News, the Avalanche Foundation has announced new rules for purchasing Meme tokens. Based on the published 'eligibility framework', Avalanche will only consider Meme tokens native to the Avalanche blockchain, and will not accept tokens reserved for team allocation or cloned on other blockchains. Additionally, the foundation requires the creation team to relinquish ownership of the minting contract. Furthermore, the Avalanche Foundation will not recognize tokens that are hoarded by large whales, have not been reviewed by security companies, or have been launched without a whitelist. Although the rules have some flexibility, meeting these conditions does not guarantee that the tokens will be purchased.

