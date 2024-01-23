FaZe Clan Announces Multi-Million Dollar Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Gambling Platform Rollbit

According to Decrypt, FaZe Clan, a leading esports and gaming organization, has announced a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with crypto gambling platform Rollbit. The sponsorship will support FaZe Clan's Counter-Strike 2 team, which currently holds the top spot in developer Valve’s world ranking. The organization did not disclose the exact dollar amount or duration of the deal. The sponsorship is specifically aimed at supporting the team’s activities outside of North America, as Rollbit is not available to users in the United States. FaZe Clan President Erik Anderson stated that this deal marks one of the largest sponsorship agreements in the history of Counter-Strike and esports. FaZe Clan is a prominent esports team organization, with squads in games like Call of Duty and Rainbow Six Siege, as well as numerous streamers and influencers. The organization was acquired by Gamesquare, backed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, for $17 million in October 2023, a year after going public on the Nasdaq in a $725 million SPAC deal. FaZe Clan’s public valuation had declined significantly prior to the recent deal.

View full text