Solana-Based 3A Game Bladerite Launches Mobile Version on Apple and Google App Stores

According to Foresight News, the mobile version of Solana-based 3A game Bladerite has been officially released and is now available on both Apple and Google app stores. Developed by Seeds Labs, Bladerite is a Web3 3A close combat battle royale game that had previously launched its PC version in the second quarter of 2023. Prior to the mobile release, Bladerite received a Web3 quality game grant from Google Cloud and entered into a strategic partnership with European esports team G2.

