Radiant Capital Repays 1190 ETH Bad Debt, Remaining 720 ETH to Be Settled in 90 Days
Binance News
2024-01-23 11:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Radiant Capital has announced that it has successfully repaid 1190 ETH in initial bad debt, leaving approximately 720 ETH remaining. As per the provisions of RFP-27, the remaining bad debt will be settled within the next 90 days using OpEX funds. If liquidity can be provided more quickly, DAO reserve funds may also be utilized.
