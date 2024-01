Radiant Capital Repays 1190 ETH Bad Debt, Remaining 720 ETH to Be Settled in 90 Days

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Radiant Capital has announced that it has successfully repaid 1190 ETH in initial bad debt, leaving approximately 720 ETH remaining. As per the provisions of RFP-27, the remaining bad debt will be settled within the next 90 days using OpEX funds. If liquidity can be provided more quickly, DAO reserve funds may also be utilized.