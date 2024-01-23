Phishing Emails Targeting Cointelegraph, WalletConnect, Token Terminal, and De.Fi Users

According to Foresight News, on-chain investigator ZachXBT has reported that phishing emails are being sent to users of Cointelegraph, WalletConnect, Token Terminal, and De.Fi. So far, $580,000 has been stolen, with the scammer's address identified as 0xe7D13137923142A0424771E1778865b88752B3c7. Phishing emails are a common tactic used by cybercriminals to trick users into revealing sensitive information, such as login credentials or financial information. These emails often appear to be from legitimate sources, making it difficult for users to identify them as fraudulent. In this case, the phishing emails are targeting users of popular cryptocurrency platforms, potentially putting their digital assets at risk. Users are advised to be cautious when receiving emails from these platforms and to verify the authenticity of any communication before providing personal information or clicking on links. Additionally, it is essential to use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect accounts from unauthorized access.

