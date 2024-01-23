copy link
Bitcoin L2 MAP Protocol Completes Strategic Investment in Alchemy Pay
2024-01-23 10:58
According to Foresight News, the Bitcoin L2 MAP Protocol has announced the completion of its strategic investment in Alchemy Pay. The MAP Protocol allows assets and users from other public chains to seamlessly interact with the Bitcoin network by leveraging its security mechanisms.
