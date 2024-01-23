copy link
Blockchain Protocol Socket Recovers 1032 ETH From Hacker Incident
2024-01-23 10:19
According to Foresight News, blockchain interoperability protocol Socket has announced the recovery of 1032 ETH from funds involved in a hacking incident. The company will soon release a recovery and distribution plan for its users. Previously, on January 17, Socket reported a vulnerability in its protocol that affected wallets with unlimited approval for Socket contracts. The team identified the issue and temporarily suspended the affected contracts, with the primary goal of recovering the funds.
