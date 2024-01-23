copy link
create picture
more
Web3 Antivirus Software De.Fi Warns Users of Suspicious Email Activity
Binance News
2024-01-23 10:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Web3 antivirus software De.Fi has reported suspicious activity related to the team@de.fi email address and advised users not to interact with it for the time being. The team is currently working to resolve the issue. On-chain analyst ZachXBC added that the official email has been sending a large number of phishing links to users. Users are urged to exercise caution and avoid clicking on any suspicious links received from the team@de.fi email address until the issue is resolved.
View full text