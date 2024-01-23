Web3 Antivirus Software De.Fi Warns Users of Suspicious Email Activity

According to Foresight News, Web3 antivirus software De.Fi has reported suspicious activity related to the team@de.fi email address and advised users not to interact with it for the time being. The team is currently working to resolve the issue. On-chain analyst ZachXBC added that the official email has been sending a large number of phishing links to users. Users are urged to exercise caution and avoid clicking on any suspicious links received from the team@de.fi email address until the issue is resolved.

