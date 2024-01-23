copy link
OKT Experiences Short-Term Surge to 18.17 USDT, Currently Trading at 17 USDT
2024-01-23 10:01
According to Foresight News, OKT, a digital asset, has experienced a short-term surge, reaching a price of 18.17 USDT. The current trading price is 17 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 4.3%.
