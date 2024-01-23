VETA Finance Raises $2.85 Million in Strategic Funding Led by Matrixport Ventures

According to Foresight News, blockchain-based financial platform VETA Finance has completed a $2.85 million strategic funding round led by Matrixport Ventures, the venture capital arm of Matrixport. Other participants in the round included imToken Ventures, WT Capital, Future Money Group, and 280 Capital. The funds raised will be used to further optimize the platform's product offerings, strengthen IT and data services, and expand cooperation channels to achieve business growth. VETA Finance focuses on the field of crypto asset structured products and has independently developed a centralized wealth management platform. In addition, it provides structured product quotations and comprehensive industry operation services for institutional channels such as exchanges.

