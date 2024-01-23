copy link
Cosmos Hub Community Rejects Proposal to Lower Minimum Inflation Rate to 0%
2024-01-23 08:09
According to Foresight News, the Cosmos Hub community has voted against a proposal to lower the minimum inflation rate to 0%. The proposal aimed to make significant adjustments to the network's economic policy, specifically reducing the minimum inflation rate from 7% to 0% if more than two-thirds of the ATOM supply is staked on the network. The final opposition vote ratio was 48.6%, resulting in the rejection of the proposal.
