Doodles NFT Floor Price Rises to 2.95 ETH with 31% Increase in 24 Hours
Binance News
2024-01-23 07:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from OpenSea reveals that the floor price of Doodles NFT has risen to 2.95 ETH, marking a 31% increase in the past 24 hours. Additionally, the trading volume has surged by 345%, reaching 624 ETH during the same period.
