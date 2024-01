Doodles NFT Floor Price Rises to 2.95 ETH with 31% Increase in 24 Hours

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from OpenSea reveals that the floor price of Doodles NFT has risen to 2.95 ETH, marking a 31% increase in the past 24 hours. Additionally, the trading volume has surged by 345%, reaching 624 ETH during the same period.