Bancor Launches Base for Community Arbitrage Trading
Binance News
2024-01-23 06:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Bancor has announced the launch of Base. The Base community can now participate in arbitrage trading by running the Arb Fast Lane, earning profits from each executed transaction.
