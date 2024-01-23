copy link
BakerySwap To Launch Fair Launch Project 20EXchange
Binance News
2024-01-23 06:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, BakerySwap is set to launch the fair launch project 20EXchange (20EX) on January 26 at 16:00 Beijing time. The total token supply for the project is 21 million, with a fully diluted valuation of $50 million. The participation limit for a single address is 10,000 BAKE and 200,000 1CAT, and all users are eligible to participate.
