BakerySwap To Launch Fair Launch Project 20EXchange

According to Foresight News, BakerySwap is set to launch the fair launch project 20EXchange (20EX) on January 26 at 16:00 Beijing time. The total token supply for the project is 21 million, with a fully diluted valuation of $50 million. The participation limit for a single address is 10,000 BAKE and 200,000 1CAT, and all users are eligible to participate.

