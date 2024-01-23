Unauthorized GitLab Access Leads to Theft of 600 Million GMEE Tokens on Polygon

According to Foresight News, GAMEE Token announced that an unauthorized GitLab access occurred on the GMEE token contract on Polygon a few hours ago, resulting in the theft of 600 million GMEE tokens. The attacker subsequently exchanged the tokens for Ethereum and MATIC. The official statement indicated that the vulnerability only affected the proprietary team token reserves, and no community-owned assets were stolen. The team has now blocked all unauthorized access to the token contract.

