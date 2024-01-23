copy link
BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF Records Third-Largest Inflow on Seventh Trading Day
Binance News
2024-01-23 05:18
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart tweeted that BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF experienced an inflow of $272 million on its seventh trading day, marking the third-largest inflow day. On the same day, all ETF funds recorded a net outflow of $76 million.
