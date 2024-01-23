copy link
SEC Confirms X Account Hack Due to SIM Swap Attack
2024-01-23 04:16
According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has confirmed that the X account hack was due to a SIM swap attack. The unauthorized party gained access to the phone number through a telecommunications operator, not the SEC system. The official X account's 2FA had been disabled for about six months before the hacker attack. Currently, all SEC social media accounts have enabled MFA.
