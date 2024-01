SEC Confirms X Account Hack Due to SIM Swap Attack

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has confirmed that the X account hack was due to a SIM swap attack. The unauthorized party gained access to the phone number through a telecommunications operator, not the SEC system. The official X account's 2FA had been disabled for about six months before the hacker attack. Currently, all SEC social media accounts have enabled MFA.