GBTC Records Largest Single-Day Outflow of $640 Million

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) experienced its largest single-day outflow to date, with more than $640 million withdrawn in one day. So far, the total outflow has reached $34.5 billion.