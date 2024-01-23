copy link
GBTC Records Largest Single-Day Outflow of $640 Million
Binance News
2024-01-23 04:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) experienced its largest single-day outflow to date, with more than $640 million withdrawn in one day. So far, the total outflow has reached $34.5 billion.
