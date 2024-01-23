copy link
Crypto Lending Platform Abra Reaches Settlement With Texas Regulators
2024-01-23 03:48
According to Foresight News, crypto lending platform Abra has reached a settlement with regulators in Texas, USA. As per the terms of the settlement agreement, Abra must allow approximately 12,000 investors to claim their cryptocurrencies deposited in interest-bearing accounts such as Abra Boost and Abra Earn, which were valued at around $13.6 million last year. In addition to fulfilling other provisions in the agreement, Abra is also required to open withdrawals within the next 30 days.
